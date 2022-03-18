We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Kyle Rittenhouse Posts Witness-Stand ‘Crying’ Meme to Complain About Gas Prices

”No, it’s not Lemon Heads … it’s the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency“

| March 18, 2022 @ 9:33 AM
Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 19: Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self-defense who at the time of the shooting was armed with an assault rifle. (Photo by Sean Krajacic - Pool/Getty Images)

Kyle Rittenhouse is firing up the waterworks again, but this time to protest gas prices.

The acquitted shooter of two men killed during a 2020 riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin – whose successful self-defense case included sobbing on the stand – posted a remix of that viral moment to Twitter on Thursday night, showing him holding a gasoline nozzle while the tears flow.

‘Morning Joe’ Scarborough Urges Kyle Rittenhouse to ‘Keep His Head Down’
Also Read:
‘Morning Joe’ Scarborough Urges Kyle Rittenhouse to ‘Keep His Head Down’

The short video was originally created by memester @drefanzor.

For those who took the LeBron James point-of-view on Rittenhouse’s emotional display – “That boy ate some Lemon Heads,” the NBA megastar (in)famously mocked, doubting its authenticity – repurposing the moment for a political statement was seen as … ehhh, less than graceful.

“Proud white supremacist who got away with murdering 2 people, have no capacity for remorse, and think the jury buying my fake crying during my trial is hysterical” is not the résumé you think it is. Delete your account and disappear from the public eye. You’re disgusting,” wrote @AmoneyResists.

There’s quite a bit more reaction where that came from, including Rittenhouse defenders. Check out the thread to see more.

LIKE US