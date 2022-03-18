Kyle Rittenhouse Posts Witness-Stand ‘Crying’ Meme to Complain About Gas Prices

Kyle Rittenhouse is firing up the waterworks again, but this time to protest gas prices.

The acquitted shooter of two men killed during a 2020 riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin – whose successful self-defense case included sobbing on the stand – posted a remix of that viral moment to Twitter on Thursday night, showing him holding a gasoline nozzle while the tears flow.

The short video was originally created by memester @drefanzor.

No, it’s not Lemon Heads.. it’s the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UpPvfHEjRv — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) March 18, 2022

For those who took the LeBron James point-of-view on Rittenhouse’s emotional display – “That boy ate some Lemon Heads,” the NBA megastar (in)famously mocked, doubting its authenticity – repurposing the moment for a political statement was seen as … ehhh, less than graceful.

“Proud white supremacist who got away with murdering 2 people, have no capacity for remorse, and think the jury buying my fake crying during my trial is hysterical” is not the résumé you think it is. Delete your account and disappear from the public eye. You’re disgusting. — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) March 18, 2022

There’s quite a bit more reaction where that came from, including Rittenhouse defenders. Check out the thread to see more.