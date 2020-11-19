Beginning on Saturday, nonessential work and gatherings taking place between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. PT in Los Angeles County will be prohibited under a “limited” stay-at-home order issued on Thursday.

The order, which impacts all California counties in the worst “widespread” tier, will be in effect for at least one month as COVID-19 has surged in California.

Activities like getting groceries, going to the drugstore and picking up take-out food will still be allowed during the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe.

“We’re asking that as part of this targeted, limited stay-at-home order, people are home by 10 and stay home until 5 a.m.,” Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said during a briefing.

Businesses are also encouraged to close during those timeframes, but the list of essential businesses not impacted by the order can be seen here.

L.A. County reported a record 5,031 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, making for the most daily cases ever reported in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the last two weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have risen nearly 64%, Ghaly said.

On Wednesday, L.A. County also announced a curfew for restaurants, bars and nonessential retail businesses between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning on Friday. Take-out and delivery will still be allowed during that timeframe.