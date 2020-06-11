LA County Guidelines for Restarting Film Production Limit Hours, Recommend Remote Auditions

Newly-released guidelines for restarting film and television production in Los Angeles County recommend limiting filming hours to between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., holding remote auditions and having hair and makeup services only for cast members who cannot do it themselves.

The guidelines, released on Thursday, also discourage open casting calls and scenes that require a large number of cast members. Scenes where cast must be closer than 6 ft. are also recommended to be kept as brief as possible and to be as silent as possible to limit the spread of droplets when talking. And before filming any scene, cast are required to wash their hands.

When possible, the guidelines also recommend cast to use their own props, such as by using their own cell phones in scenes. Scripts and contracts are recommended to be shared digitally, and during auditions, actors must receive single-use scripts if they are unable to hold remote auditions.

Meanwhile, face coverings are required for cast and crew when they will be interacting with others, aside from when their work requires them to not have a mask on (e.g., an actor filming a scene). Cast and crew must also be regularly tested for COVID-19 and if a producer, director, showrunner or any other manager is aware of three or more COVID-19 cases on their production within a span of 14 days, they must notify the Department of Public Health.

Shared items must be disinfected between use, and amenities like buffets and other communal food services like shared coffee pots or machines are not allowed.

Last week, California officials released state guidelines and announced film and TV productions could resume as early as Friday. Still, as TheWrap previously reported, it’s unlikely many productions will be ready to resume at that time.

Read the full guidelines here.