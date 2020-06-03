Los Angeles County’s libraries will reopen for sidewalk service Monday, allowing residents to pick up books on hold between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at select local branches.
Residents will be able to return their books at all 85 branches in the county, and all returned materials will be “quarantined before being reissued again,” according to an announcement from LA County Library.
Library cardholders will be notified when their holds — which can be requested via the online catalog — are ready to be picked up, and residents will be instructed to wait in a designated parking space before they call a number listed on the parking line to alert library staff that they are there. The requested materials will then be brought out and placed on a table for residents to pick up while observing physical distancing guidelines.
L.A. County residents can also apply for a digital library card here, which will give them access to the library’s e-books, audiobooks, magazines, movies, TV shows and online educational resources, but not any of the library’s physical materials.
Here’s the list of branches where residents can use the sidewalk service:
A C Bilbrew Library
Agoura Hills Library
Angelo M. Iacoboni Library
Avalon Library
Baldwin Park Library
Carson Library
Claremont Helen Renwick Library
Culver City Julian Dixon Library
Diamond Bar Library
East Los Angeles Library
Huntington Park Library
La Crescenta Library
Lancaster Library
Lawndale Library
Leland R. Weaver Library
Manhattan Beach Library
Montebello Library
Norwalk Express Library
Rosemead Library
Rowland Heights Library
Stevenson Ranch Library
View Park Bebe Moore Campbell Library
West Covina Library
West Hollywood Library