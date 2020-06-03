Los Angeles County’s libraries will reopen for sidewalk service Monday, allowing residents to pick up books on hold between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at select local branches.

Residents will be able to return their books at all 85 branches in the county, and all returned materials will be “quarantined before being reissued again,” according to an announcement from LA County Library.

Library cardholders will be notified when their holds — which can be requested via the online catalog — are ready to be picked up, and residents will be instructed to wait in a designated parking space before they call a number listed on the parking line to alert library staff that they are there. The requested materials will then be brought out and placed on a table for residents to pick up while observing physical distancing guidelines.

Also Read: Beverly Hills Sets Tuesday Curfew at 1 PM, Santa Monica at 2 PM

L.A. County residents can also apply for a digital library card here, which will give them access to the library’s e-books, audiobooks, magazines, movies, TV shows and online educational resources, but not any of the library’s physical materials.

Here’s the list of branches where residents can use the sidewalk service:

A C Bilbrew Library

Agoura Hills Library

Angelo M. Iacoboni Library

Avalon Library

Baldwin Park Library

Carson Library

Claremont Helen Renwick Library

Culver City Julian Dixon Library

Diamond Bar Library

East Los Angeles Library

Huntington Park Library

La Crescenta Library

Lancaster Library

Lawndale Library

Leland R. Weaver Library

Manhattan Beach Library

Montebello Library

Norwalk Express Library

Rosemead Library

Rowland Heights Library

Stevenson Ranch Library

View Park Bebe Moore Campbell Library

West Covina Library

West Hollywood Library