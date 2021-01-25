Restaurants in Los Angeles County will be allowed to reopen for outdoor dining beginning on Friday, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Monday.

The county first shut down outdoor dining in late November following a surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles. But the move was met with heavy backlash from restaurant owners, and some of whom attempted to block the restrictions through legal action.

Earlier on Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the state’s stay-at-home order, meaning counties would return back to the color-coded tier system to determine restrictions and reopenings. Los Angeles remains in the purple “widespread” tier, which is the worst level.

Along with the lifting of the stay-at-home order, L.A. County health officials said that, as of Monday, personal care services can reopen at 25% capacity. Outdoor, private gatherings may also resume with a limit to three households and a maximum of 15 people.

Indoor malls and retail may also reopen at 25% capacity, but common areas like food courts will remain closed. Indoor movie theaters must also remain closed.

“Los Angeles County will essentially align with the state, by the end of the week, to allow for the reopening of permitted activities under the Purple Tier. This will include outdoor dining,” L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

On Monday, the county and Film LA also announced new mask and quarantine guidelines for TV and film productions.