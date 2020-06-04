LA County Sheriff Will No Longer Enforce Curfews

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will no longer be enforcing curfews, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Thursday.

“Based upon current situational awareness and the recent pattern of peaceful actions by protesters, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will no longer enforce a curfew. Other jurisdictions are free to make their own decisions,” Villanueva said in a statement.

Cities across LA County have enacted curfews this entire week, with some curfews in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica beginning as early as 1 p.m. on Monday. On Thursday, LA County announced on Twitter that it wasn’t planning on setting any curfews for that evening, but added that “municipalities within the county have the legal authority to implement curfews for their jurisdictions and may do so.”

Also Read: All 4 Ex-Officers Charged in George Floyd Killing

Supervisor Janice Hahn said she agreed with the decision to not have a curfew, saying “it gives the peaceful protesters more time to speak out on our streets without fear of arrest.”

Beverly Hills, meanwhile, is implementing a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Thursday. West Hollywood, Long Beach, Culver City and the city of Los Angeles have not announced any curfews as of this morning. Santa Monica said it would be following LA County’s curfew if one was announced.