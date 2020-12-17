‘LA Law’ Sequel With Blair Underwood in Development at ABC

A sequel to NBC’s “L.A. Law” starring Blair Underwood is in development, but this time at ABC.

The project would see Underwood reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins alongside a new crop of young lawyers.

Marc Guggenheim would write the series and executive produce alongside Ubah Mohamed, with Anthony Hemmingway directing. Jesse Bochco, the son of the late Steven Bochco (who co-created the original series), would also executive produce.

Here is the logline for the new version: The venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases. Blair Underwood reprises his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins, who has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.

The original “L.A. Law” ran for eight seasons on NBC from 1986-1994, and spawned a reunion movie in 2002. Along with Underwood, it starred Corbin Bernsen, Richard Dysart, Alan Rachins, Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker, Susan Ruttan, Harry Hamlin, Susan Dey, Jimmy Smits, Michele Greene, Larry Drake and John Spencer.

The NBC version touched on numerous cultural and hot-button issues of the late 1980s, including the AIDS crisis, abortion, capital punishment, racism and homophobia. It won 15 Emmys throughout its run, including four for Outstanding Drama.

