Theaters Re-Invent As Pandemic Film Locations

LA’s Live Theaters Find New Cash as Film Locations

by | October 30, 2020 @ 2:45 PM

“If a TV commercial wants to rent a theater, that’s a great source of revenue when you are shut down,” says Pasadena Playhouse leader Danny Feldman

On June 12, the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health eased restrictions on Hollywood production, allowing indoor shooting with protocols, but theaters remained closed to audiences. As a result, the theater community has had to think outside the box to find ways to make up for lost revenue and connect with patrons.

“Most people would say Hollywood has better lobbying ability with the state than regional theaters,” Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman told TheWrap with a wry laugh.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

