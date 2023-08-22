LA Mayor Karen Bass Calls Out Texas Governor for Sending Migrants to California During Tropical Storm: ‘Evil’

In a statement Monday night, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass denounced Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending another bus filled with migrants to California, a stunt apparently timed to coincide with tropical storm Hilary moving into Southern California.

“This is a despicable act beyond politics,” Bass said in part. She also said it is “evil to endanger the lives of vulnerable migrants.”

According to the LA mayor’s office, the bus left Brownsville, Texas on Sunday and arrive in Los Angeles around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Greater Los Angeles was spared the worst projections for the storm’s impact, but had those projections held up, the bus would have arrived in the city amid high winds, heavy rains and possible flooding.

It’s the 9th time Texas has sent migrants to California. It’s just one part of an ongoing racist political stunt by Texas officials, who have also sent migrants to Chicago, New York and other Democratic-leaning locales.

“It is evil to endanger the lives of vulnerable migrants by sending a bus with families and toddlers on board to a city that at the time was under an unprecedented tropical storm warning,” Bass said in a statement Monday night.

“As I stood with state and local leaders warning Angelenos to stay safe and brace themselves for the worst of the coming storm, the Governor of Texas sent families and toddlers straight for us on a path through extreme weather conditions,” Bass continued. “If anybody understands the danger of hurricanes and thunderstorms, it’s the Governor of Texas – who has to deal with this threat on an annual basis. This is a despicable act beyond politics.”

According to the mayor’s office, Los Angeles is working with city and county departments and “a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to faith partners,” to house migrants.