LA Partners With Clothing Brand Reformation to Boost Production of Non-Medical Masks

The initiative wants to galvanize the city’s garment industry to create 5 million non-medical masks for essential workers

| March 26, 2020 @ 6:47 PM Last Updated: March 26, 2020 @ 7:44 PM

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Los Angeles has partnered with Reformation, the popular L.A.-based sustainable clothing brand, to boost the production of non-medical masks for essential workers in need, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Thursday evening.

The initiative, called L.A. Protects, wants to galvanize the city’s garment and fashion industry to pitch in and produce five million non-medical masks for Angelenos. The masks, designed by Kaiser Permanente, can be used to protect non-medical staff at hospitals, as well as those doing deliveries and working in grocery stores and restaurants.

Reformation will be providing its “expertise in garment and apparel production by providing quality assurance checks and building out funding and in-kind support for this initiative,” according to the L.A. Protects website. A spokesperson for Reformation also told TheWrap that the company’s sewing factory, fabrics and in-house teams will all be used to create masks for the initiative.

Also Read: LA Mayor Says Staples Center, Movie Soundstages Could House COVID-19 Patients: 'Any Place Is On the Table'

Garment and apparel manufacturers who are interested in participating can sign-up on the initiative’s website, and essential businesses in need of protective gear will be partnered with participating manufacturers to source from.

“Businesses that otherwise would have to keep their doors closed and furlough staff will be able to reopen,” Garcetti said while reiterating that they would need to maintain social distancing and disinfecting protocols. “This program will save jobs.”

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • hollywood vod bloodshot invisible man i still believe
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
1 of 13

“Sonic the Hedgehog” joins a list of big films heading to home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue