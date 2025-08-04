LA Festival Shooting Victim’s Father Says He Told Music Producer Son to ‘Stay Away’ From Downtown Event | Video

In the aftermath of Sunday night’s fatal shooting at an unsanctioned afterparty for the HARD Summer electronic music festival in Downtown Los Angeles, the father of the one of the victims told reporters that he told his son to “stay away” form the event before getting a call early Monday about the tragedy.

Gregory Derisso was one of the two confirmed deceased victims of the shooting. A 29-year-old music producer and father of three, he was told by his father Judner Derisso to not attend the event, the elder Derisso told KTLA.

“His friend’s mom called me and I answered my phone and she tells me bad news,” Derisso said about learning his son was one of the victims. “I said, ‘What’s the bad news?’ and she said her son tell her that my son got shot. I told him to stay away from here.”

Watch the KTLA news segment below:

Gregory had three children all under each younger than five years old, Judner said. According to authorities, a second victim – an unidentified 52-year-old woman – was shot and took herself to the hospital before later succumbing to her wounds. Six other victims aging 26-62 are currently in the hospital suffering injuries. Two remain in critical condition while the other four are stable.

The LAPD is investigating the shooting as gang-related. Around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers observed an armed man running into the warehouse where an after party for the annual music festival was said to be thrown. Police shut down the event and arrested the man, but two hours later more than a dozen shots were reported fired back at the same location.

A flier for the event first shared by Fox News advertised it as an “unofficial” HARD after party called Way After You Go. It began at 10 p.m. and was scheduled to operate into the late night.

Upwards of 60 people remained gathered at an intersection near where the warehouse after party was originally shut down. When police returned they found a number of victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

LAPD continues to investigate the shooting.