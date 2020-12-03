LA Theaters to Stay Closed for 3 More Weeks as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday a “regional” stay-at-home order that will close businesses like movie theaters in regions with less than 15% availability in hospital intensive care units.

Included in the closures will also be hair salons, personal care services, museums and bars. Restaurants will be limited to just take-out and delivery, while retail businesses can only operate at a maximum 20% capacity. Private gatherings of any size will also be prohibited.

The order will go into effect on Saturday for the affected regions and remain in place for at least three weeks. Newsom did not specify which regions were affected, but current projections indicate that Los Angeles County will be affected.

“If we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Newsom said at a press conference on Thursday.

The regions are categorized as follows: