Black LA Times Journalists Demand Change From Leadership: We Are ‘Ignored, Marginalized, Under-Valued’

The LA Times Guild’s Black Caucus sent a demand letter to newspaper leadership Tuesday

| June 23, 2020 @ 10:06 AM Last Updated: June 23, 2020 @ 10:12 AM
The Los Angeles Times Guild’s Black Caucus sent a letter to the newspaper’s leadership Tuesday, outlining the lack of Black journalists in the newsroom, the experiences of those journalists who are Black and demands for how the organization can rectify the issues.

The letter was addressed to owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, as well as executive editor and managing editors Kimi Yoshino and Scott Kraft. It was signed by 15 Black Caucus members and 183 other Guild members “in solidarity.” A representative for the Times did not immediately return a request for comment from TheWrap.

“The nation’s reckoning over race has put a much-needed spotlight on inequities at The Times. We are in a crisis and it is not new,” the letter said.

Also Read: LA Times Executive Editor Concedes Failure 'Addressing Concerns of People of Color in the Newsroom'

It continued, “Those of us who have been here since the tumult of 1992 say history is repeating itself. We don’t have enough Black journalists — or, more broadly, journalists of color — to cover our overwhelmingly diverse city, state and nation with appropriate insight and sensitivity. And most of us who do work here are often ignored, marginalized, under-valued and left to drift along career paths that leave little opportunity for advancement. Meanwhile, we’re hearing the same empty promises and seeing the same foot-dragging from management.”

The letter made demands including a commitment from leadership to hire Black journalists proportionate to the city’s diversity, create a pipeline for Black journalists to move up in the newsroom, give a public apology and correct pay disparities.

The letter and the individual experiences of Black Los Angeles Times journalists past and present were promoted by the group on Twitter using the hashtag #BlackAtLAT.

