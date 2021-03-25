Company announced revenues shortfalls at LA flagship paper and San Diego Union-Tribune

Chris Argentieri, the president of the two papers’ California Times parent company, described the losses as a “catastrophic drop in revenue for the company north of $50 million on top of a business that was already using cash and not producing cash,” according to a recording of the meeting obtained by TheWrap.

The Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune lost “north of $50 million” in revenue in 2020, company leadership told staffers at an all-hands meeting on Thursday.

The majority of the losses came from print advertising, though digital advertising and print circulation also sustained some losses.

“What we saw in 2020, was [an] acceleration of trends that we were well aware of and have been aware of, really, for far more than a decade,” Argentieri said. “We won’t go back, particularly in print advertising, to where we were.”

Like many legacy print news operations, the L.A. Times has been losing millions of dollars in recent years — a departure from many decades of profitable operation. But the losses in the COVID year of 2020 have been much more damaging and lend credence to recent reports that owner Patrick Soon-Shiong is considering selling the paper. (Soon-Shiong has denied those reports and has told staff he is committed to the future of the L.A. Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune.)

The 2020 revenue losses also came as the company hired 163 employees last year, Nancy Antoniou, the chief human resources officer for both the L.A. Times and the Union-Tribune, told staff at the meeting.

Still, Argentieri said the company was able to make a number of financial sacrifices to get through those losses “far better.”

“If you would have asked me one year ago, could we sustain that level of revenue loss as quickly as it happened? I would have had real questions,” Argentieri said during the meeting. “We were able to do things, certainly a number of difficult decisions. People’s livelihoods were impacted, a number of people lost jobs or furloughs, pay reductions, everything imaginable. I don’t think there’s anyone on this call that didn’t make significant sacrifices, but we got through it overall, far better.”

A rep for the L.A. Times declined to comment.