LA Times Newsroom Demands an Outsider Fill Executive Editor Position (Exclusive)

by | January 19, 2021 @ 7:06 PM

“You can’t in good conscience pick someone from that masthead to be the next editor,” a veteran journalist at the Times tells TheWrap

After a year of strife inside the Los Angeles Times newsroom, editors and union representatives at the beleaguered paper have demanded that a new executive editor be chosen from outside the newsroom, TheWrap has learned.

A group of nearly a dozen editors from sections across the newsroom met with Nancy Antoniou, the chief human resources officer, in late August — prior to the December departure of Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine — to request that none of the current masthead editors be hired as Pearlstine’s replacement, according to two individuals with knowledge of the matter. This would rule out Managing Editors Scott Kraft and Kimi Yoshino, who are currently overseeing the newsroom.

J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

