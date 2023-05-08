LA Times Wins Pulitzer Prize for Reporting on Los Angeles City Council President’s Racist Remarks

The Los Angeles Times won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of racist remarks made by the LA City Council president in leaked audio, as well as the aftermath of apologies and resignations, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The Times won in the Breaking News category, and also took home a Feature Photography prize for Christina House’s “intimate look” at the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street in a tent. Other winners included the Associated Press for Public Service reporting, the Wall Street Journal for Investigative Reporting, and the New York Times for international reporting. A full list is below.

Colleagues and constituents called for the resignation of Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez after a recording of her making racist and derisive remarks leaked, sparking a series of public apologies from those involved and protests outside of Martinez’s Sun Valley home. As reported by the Times, the audio – first posted anonymously to Reddit before being obtained by thenewspaper – depicts a closed-door conversation from October 2021 between Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.

The rest of the Pulitzer Prize winners announced Monday:

PUBLIC SERVICE: The Associated Press – Mstyslav Chernov, Lori Hinnant, Evgeniy Maloletka, and Vasilisa Stepanenko for their courageous reporting from the besieged city of Mariupol about the slaughter of civilians in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING: The Wall Street Journal for their “Capital Assets” series analyzing the investments of about 12,000 federal officials and their families between 2016 and 2021.

EXPLANATORY REPORTING: Caitlin Dickerson, The Atlantic, for her 18-month investigation into former President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy of child separation at the border.

LOCAL REPORTING: John Archibald, Ashley Remkus, Ramsey Archibald, and Challen Stephens, AL.com for their series exposing how the police force in the town of Brookside preyed on residents to inflate revenue. Anna Wolfe, Mississippi Today, for her “The Backchannel” series detailing how state officials misspent millions in welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the United States.

NATIONAL REPORTING: Caroline Kitchener, The Washington Post, for her coverage of the consequences of life after Roe v. Wade.

INTERNATIONAL REPORTING: The New York Times for their coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including an investigation into Ukrainian deaths in the town of Bucha.

FEATURE WRITING: Eli Saslow, The Washington Post for his evocative individual narratives about people struggling with the pandemic, homelessness, addiction, and inequality in the United States.

BREAKING NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY: The Associated Press, for images of the first weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. AP CEO Daisy Veerasingham wrote that the staff prize is shared among Rodrigo Abd, Bernat Armangue, Felipe Dana, Nariman El-Mofty, Vadim Ghirda, Evgeniy Maloletka, and Emilio Morenatti.

FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY: Christina House, Los Angeles Times, for “an intimate look” into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street in a tent.

COMMENTARY: Kyle Whitmire, AL.com, Birmingham, for “measured and persuasive columns” that document how Alabama’s Confederate heritage still lingers.

CRITICISM: Andrea Long Chu, New York magazine, for book reviews that employ “multiple cultural lenses” to explore societal issues.

EDITORIAL WRITING: Nancy Ancrum, Amy Driscoll, Luisa Yanez, Isadora Rangel, and Lauren Costantino of the Miami Herald, for editorials on “catastrophic consequences” of Florida’s COVID-19 policies and for their coverage of a building collapse that killed 98 people in Surfside, Florida.