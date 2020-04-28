Photo credit: Justin Stephens
Fox's new reality competition series, "Labor of Love," finds 15 men vying for the chance to date mother-to-be Kristy Katzmann -- and become the father of her future children.
The dating show, which is hosted by "Sex and the City" star Kristin Davis, premieres May 21.
Here is a look at the 15 men competing for former "Bachelor" contestant Katzmann's love.
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Alan Santini
Age: 39.
Occupation: Writer.
Hometown: South Africa.
Instagram:@therealalansantini
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Angelo Castricone
Age: 39
Occupation: Firefighter.
Hometown: Miami, FL.
Instagram: @mrangeloc
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Budge Collinson
Age: 44
Occupation: Creative director.
Hometown: Edgewater, MD.
Instagram: @BudgeCollinson
Twitter: @askbudge
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Gary Malec
Age: 38
Occupation: Baseball bat manufacturer.
Hometown: San Francisco, CA.
Instagram: @garymalec
Twitter: @GaryMalec
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Jason Christopher Smith
Age: 38
Occupation: Flooring business owner.
Hometown: Charlotte, NC.
Instagram: @ownthedaysmith
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Keith Reams
Age: 38
Occupation: Gym owner.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @keithreams
Twitter: @junglefitla
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Kyle Klinger
Age: 38
Occupation: Director of sales and marketing.
Hometown: Austin, TX.
Instagram: @kyleklinger
Twitter: @kyleklinger05
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Marcus Lehman
Age: 39
Occupation: Anesthesiologist.
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH.
Instagram: @drmarcuslehman
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Mario Calderon
Age: 40
Occupation: Optician.
Hometown: New York, NY.
Instagram: @MeesterMario
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Matt Kaye
Age: 44
Occupation: Former professional wrestler.
Hometown: West Hempstead, NY.
Instagram: @matt_striker_
Twitter: @matt_striker_
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Phillip Michael Jacques
Age: 38
Occupation: Medical Technician at a children’s hospital.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @phillipjacques
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Stewart Gill
Age: 40
Occupation: Wealth Management CEO.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @stewart_e_gill
Twitter: @StewartGill
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Tali Raphaely
Age: 46
Occupation: Attorney.
Hometown: Miami, FL.
Instagram: @traphaely7
Twitter: @taliraphaely
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Trent Broach
Age: 36
Occupation: Tennis instructor.
Hometown: Denver, CO
Instagram: @trent_broach
Twitter: @TrentBroach
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Walker Posey
Age: 41
Occupation: Funeral director.
Hometown: North Augusta, SC.
Instagram: @walkerposey
Twitter: @walkerposey
Photo credit: Justin Stephens
Tune in to the series premiere of "Labor of Love" May 21 at 9/8c on Fox.