‘Labor of Love': Here Are All 15 Contestants Competing to Become Dads (Photos)

Fox’s reality dating competition premieres May 21

| April 28, 2020 @ 10:56 AM
Fox's new reality competition series, "Labor of Love," finds 15 men vying for the chance to date mother-to-be Kristy Katzmann -- and become the father of her future children. The dating show, which is hosted by "Sex and the City" star Kristin Davis, premieres May 21. Here is a look at the 15 men competing for former "Bachelor" contestant Katzmann's love.
Alan Santini
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Alan Santini Age: 39. Occupation: Writer. Hometown: South Africa. Instagram:@therealalansantini
Angelo Castricone
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Angelo Castricone Age: 39 Occupation: Firefighter. Hometown: Miami, FL. Instagram: @mrangeloc
Budge Collinson
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Budge Collinson Age: 44 Occupation: Creative director. Hometown: Edgewater, MD. Instagram: @BudgeCollinson Twitter: @askbudge
Gary Malec
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Gary Malec Age: 38 Occupation: Baseball bat manufacturer. Hometown: San Francisco, CA. Instagram: @garymalec Twitter: @GaryMalec
Jason Christopher Smith
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Jason Christopher Smith Age: 38 Occupation: Flooring business owner. Hometown: Charlotte, NC. Instagram: @ownthedaysmith
Keith Reams
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Keith Reams Age: 38 Occupation: Gym owner. Hometown: Los Angeles, CA. Instagram: @keithreams Twitter: @junglefitla
Kyle Klinger
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Kyle Klinger Age: 38 Occupation: Director of sales and marketing. Hometown: Austin, TX. Instagram: @kyleklinger Twitter: @kyleklinger05
Marcus Lehman
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Marcus Lehman Age: 39 Occupation: Anesthesiologist. Hometown: Cincinnati, OH. Instagram: @drmarcuslehman
Mario Calderon
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Mario Calderon Age: 40 Occupation: Optician. Hometown: New York, NY. Instagram: @MeesterMario
Matthew Kaye
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Matt Kaye Age: 44 Occupation: Former professional wrestler. Hometown: West Hempstead, NY. Instagram: @matt_striker_ Twitter: @matt_striker_
Phillip Michael Jacques
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Phillip Michael Jacques Age: 38 Occupation: Medical Technician at a children’s hospital. Hometown: Los Angeles, CA. Instagram: @phillipjacques  
Stewart Gill
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Stewart Gill Age: 40 Occupation: Wealth Management CEO. Hometown: Los Angeles, CA. Instagram: @stewart_e_gill Twitter: @StewartGill
Tali Raphaely
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Tali Raphaely Age: 46 Occupation: Attorney. Hometown: Miami, FL. Instagram: @traphaely7 Twitter: @taliraphaely
Trent Broach
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Trent Broach Age: 36 Occupation: Tennis instructor. Hometown: Denver, CO Instagram: @trent_broach Twitter: @TrentBroach
Walker Posey
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Walker Posey Age: 41 Occupation: Funeral director. Hometown: North Augusta, SC. Instagram: @walkerposey Twitter: @walkerposey
Tune in to the series premiere of "Labor of Love" May 21 at 9/8c on Fox.
