Lady Antebellum Changes Slavery-Era Band Name to Lady A: ‘We Are Deeply Sorry’

“We did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery,”  the band writes

| June 11, 2020 @ 9:16 AM

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of musical group Lady Antebellum. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Country band Lady Antebellum will now be named Lady A in an effort to distance themselves from the former name’s pre-Civil War connotations.

“After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word “antebellum” from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start,” the band said on their Instagram page Thursday. “When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern “antebellum” style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us…Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and of course Country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery,”  the band continued.

Also Read: Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace on Confederate Flag Ban: 'There's No Good That Comes With That Flag' (Video)

Formed in 2006, the band consists of three members: lead singer Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley. The group also said the band will soon make a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through its charity, LadyAID, though they did not specify a specific amount.

“We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us.⁣⁣⁣ We feel like we have been Awakened, but this is just one step. There are countless more that need to be taken. We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning–to grow into better humans, better neighbors,” Lady A concluded.

