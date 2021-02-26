Lady Gaga’s dog walker is expected to make a full recovery, the family of the victim said Friday, after being shot in a dog-napping incident earlier this week.

“Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery,” the Fischer family said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.”

Ryan Fischer was taken to an L.A. hospital around 10 p.m. Wednesday night after being shot while walking three of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs.

Two suspects approached Fischer in a white sedan and “demanded the victim turn over the dogs at gunpoint,” according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday. “The victim struggled with the suspects and was shot once by one of the suspects. The suspects took two of the three dogs and fled the scene in the suspect vehicle.”

The suspects are described as two Black males around 20-25 years old, one armed with a semi-automatic handgun, which was used to shoot Fischer.

According to TMZ, which published graphic video of the incident on Friday, the LAPD is “seriously looking at the possibility the shooter/thieves knew the dogs were owned by Gaga” and were targeting her for ransom. A police spokesperson declined to comment on TMZ’s report.

As previously reported, the singer is currently offering a $500,000 reward for “anyone who has her dogs, no questions asked.”

“Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset,” the Fischer family’s statement continued. “Ryan loves Gustav and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return.”