Lady Gaga took the stage to sing the national anthem during President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, belting out “The Star Spangled Banner” outside the U.S. Capitol in front of a much smaller crowd than usual, because of COVID-19 and security restrictions.

She brought her signature flair to the occasion, dressed in a poofy bright-red skirt and navy blue jacket with an oversize gold eagle pin her left breast. And naturally, she also belted into a matching gold microphone with her characteristic melismas and vocal runs.

After finishing the song, she could be heard telling newly sworn-in Vice President Kamala Harris, “Have a lovely inauguration.”

Gaga, whose real name is Stephanie Germanotta, took the stage at 11:30 a.m. ET to welcome Biden, and she’s one of several stars who performed at the event, including fellow pop icon Jennifer Lopez and country singer Garth Brooks.

Gaga said in a tweet before the inauguration that “singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change — between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning,” she said. “My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”

This isn’t the first time Gaga has performed for Biden, or the Anthem — her 2016 rendition of the song at Super Bowl 50 was critically acclaimed, and she’s been friends with Biden for years.

Biden introduced Gaga at the 2016 Oscars for her “Til It Happens to You” performance, and worked on her campaign against sexual assault called It’s On Us. Gaga also joined his campaign rally in Pittsburgh in November, where she reiterated her support for Biden’s campaign. “I love Joe. Joe’s my new Pennsylvania guy, and I love nothing more than this moment, for this time, for you and I,” Gaga said at the time.

Watch her performance above.