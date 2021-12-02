Musician and actress Lady Gaga looked back at her time as an extra on “The Sopranos” in a recent interview, discussing how much she has grown in her acting career since then.

Before taking on big roles like her rendition of Ally in “A Star Is Born” (2019) for which she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress as well as an Academy Award for Best Original Song, and her most recent onscreen appearance as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s new drama “House of Gucci,” Gaga landed a background gig as “Girl at Swimming Pool #2” on Season 3, Episode 9 of HBO’s “The Sopranos.”

“When I look back on that scene I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene,” the star told Entertainment Weekly in their “Awardist” podcast. “I didn’t know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh…. I see it and I go, ‘Oh, that’s not a real laugh!'”

“The nuance and being specific as an actor is something that can grow over time if you’re willing to listen and really hear the other actor that you’re working with,” Gaga continued during the preview snippet of the podcast.

“I see a very non-specific actor [on “The Sopranos”], and now I see myself as someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it, and that requires a lot of work ahead of time,” she added. “I really thank my acting teacher, Susan Batson, she and I worked for months and months on this before we filmed, and Ridley Scott, an incredible director who creates a sanctuary for you on set to just fly.”

“House of Gucci” — in which you can watch Gaga tackle the role of wife to heir of Gucci, Maurizio, and her arrangement of his murder — is in theaters.