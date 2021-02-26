Lady Gaga’s 2 French Bulldogs Recovered Unharmed

Lady Gaga’s two beloved French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, that were stolen Wednesday have been recovered unharmed on Friday, Los Angeles police told AP.

According to Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division, a woman brought the dogs to LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station Friday evening. Tippet said that the woman appears to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the robbery that involved the dogwalker being shot. It is unclear if she will receive the $500,000 reward Gaga offered for their return.

Representatives for Lady Gaga went to the police station and retrieved the dogs after confirming they were, indeed, here.

Koji and Gustav were snatched Wednesday night when a thief approached their dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, shot him with a semi-automatic handgun and took the canines before fleeing the scene in a white sedan just before 10 p.m. PT. Fischer is expected to make a full recovery, the family of the victim said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Gaga is currently in Italy, preparing to shoot her new film with Ridley Scott, playing Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife to Maurizio Gucci, alongside Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Adam Driver. The singer’s dogs are well known to her fans at this point, as the pups pop up on her social media quite often.