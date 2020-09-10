Go Pro Today

‘Game of Thrones’ Stars, Edgar Wright and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Diana Rigg: ‘The True Queen of Westeros’

“Great actress and good sport – lest we forget, she let Daniel Radcliffe flick a condom on her head in Extras,” Stephen Merchant writes

| September 10, 2020 @ 9:33 AM
diana rigg olenna tyrell

Photo credit: HBO

Diana Rigg passed away Thursday after a months-long battle with cancer at the age of 82 and immediately tributes to the iconic British actress began pouring from her former “Game of Thrones” co-stars, director Edgar Wright, former 007 George Lazenby, and many more celebrities.

“Dame Diana Rigg . She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit,” tweeted Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” and had the pleasure of acting opposite Rigg as Lady Olenna Tyrell in her final scene on the series. “An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace.”

Fellow “Game of Thrones” alum Pedro Pascal posted a photo of a young Rigg, captioning it, “The true queen of Westeros.”

Also Read: Diana Rigg, Star of 'Game of Thrones' and TV's 'The Avengers,' Dies at 82

“RIP Dame Diana Rigg. Great actress and good sport – lest we forget, she let Daniel Radcliffe flick a condom on her head in Extras,” actor and comedian Stephen Merchant tweeted, giving a shout-out to one of Rigg’s most memorable guest roles.

George Lazenby, who played James Bond in 1969’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” in which Rigg starred as Bond’s wife, Tracy, honored his on-screen wife with a tribute post on Instagram. “I’m so sad to hear of the death of Diana Rigg,” Lazenby captioned a photo of the pair. “She undoubtedly raised my acting game when we made On Her Majesty’s Secret Service together in 1968-9. I remember the press conference at the Dorchester in London, knowing she was going to play my wife. We had fun together on the set of the movie in Switzerland and Portugal. Her depth of experience really helped me. We were good friends on set. Much was made of our supposed differences but that was the Press looking for a news story. I was sorry to have lost my wife in the film at the end. The death of Contessa Teresa di Vincenzo Draco created a memorable cinema moment over 50 years ago. As my new bride, Tracy Bond, I wept for her loss. Now, upon hearing of Dame Diana’s death, I weep again. My deepest condolences for her family. Love George xx”

Edgar Wright, who directed Rigg in the upcoming film “Last Night in Soho,” which will mark her final silver-screen role, tweeted: “What to say about Diana Rigg? I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I’ll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D.”

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

See more tributes to Rigg below.

View this post on Instagram

I'm so sad to hear of the death of Diana Rigg. She undoubtedly raised my acting game when we made On Her Majesty's Secret Service together in 1968-9. I remember the press conference at the Dorchester in London, knowing she was going to play my wife. We had fun together on the set of the movie in Switzerland and Portugal. Her depth of experience really helped me. We were good friends on set. Much was made of our supposed differences but that was the Press looking for a news story. I was sorry to have lost my wife in the film at the end. The death of Contessa Teresa di Vincenzo Draco created a memorable cinema moment over 50 years ago. As my new bride, Tracy Bond, I wept for her loss. Now, upon hearing of Dame Diana's death, I weep again. My deepest condolences for her family. Love George xx

A post shared by George Lazenby (@georgelazenbyofficial) on

