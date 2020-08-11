LaKeith Stanfield Says He’s ‘Not Harming’ Himself Following Cryptic Instagram Posts of Pills, Alcohol

“I’m ok everyone I apologize for making you worry,” “Atlanta” star writes

| August 11, 2020 @ 7:08 AM
LaKeith Stanfield

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

LaKeith Stanfield said he’s “OK” and “not harming” himself early Tuesday, following concern from fans over a series of since-deleted, cryptic Instagram posts the “Atlanta” star shared.

“I’m ok everyone! I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I’m good,” Stanfield said in a statement posted to Instagram Tuesday. “Im [sic] not harming myself. Much love.”

“The Photograph” star added in the post’s caption, “I’m ok everyone I apologize for making you worry.”

Last night, Stanfield posted several images and videos to Instagram that had fans, including comedian Patton Oswalt, concerned about his mental state and safety. Among the since-deleted posts was one showing Stanfield pouring alcohol into a pill bottle labeled carvedilol, which he captioned, “I like to be by myself because i can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.” Stanfield captioned another post of himself holding the pill bottle “Bottoms up.”

“I have no way to contact Lakeith Stanfield directly,” Oswalt tweeted. “I’ve reached out to some friends we have in common. But can someone on here who knows him PLEASE reach out to him? Like RIGHT NOW? He’s posting stuff on IG that has me worried for his well-being. Thank you.”

Oswalt deleted that tweet after Stanfield’s PR firm responded to him publicly with this message: “Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated.”

The “A.P. Bio” star then tweeted, “Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted. Okay getting off Twitter for awhile. Text or DM someone you haven’t texted or DM’ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night.”

Representatives for Stanfield did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for further comment on Stanfield’s status Tuesday.

See Stanfield’s post letting fans know he’s “OK” below.

