Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Finals Win on ABC Crushed by ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Early Ratings

Lakers’ defeat of Miami Heat is down 57% from Toronto Raptors’ victory over Golden State Warriors last year

ABC’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA finals was no match for “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, according to the earliest available Nielsen data.

The Lakers’ defeat of the Heat was down 57% in TV ratings from the big finish of 2019’s NBA finals, when the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors. Of course that Game 6, which aired in June, wasn’t up against the NFL.

NBC was first in ratings with a 2.7 rating/15 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 10.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. That rating and overall eyeballs tally was put up by the NFL pr-game show and the Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks game.

ABC was second in ratings with a 1.9/10 and third in viewers with 5.1 million. At 7, pregame show “NBA Countdown” scored a 1.4/8 and 4.4 million viewers. The game itself

CBS was third in ratings with a 1.7/9 and second in viewers with 8.8 million.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. Fox was fourth in viewers with 1.2 million and Telemundo was fifth with 1.130 million.

Univision was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.124 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 440,000.

More to come…