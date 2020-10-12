NBA Finals Lakers win

Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Finals Win on ABC Crushed by ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Early Ratings

by | October 12, 2020 @ 8:49 AM

Lakers’ defeat of Miami Heat is down 57% from Toronto Raptors’ victory over Golden State Warriors last year

ABC’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA finals was no match for “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, according to the earliest available Nielsen data.

The Lakers’ defeat of the Heat was down 57% in TV ratings from the big finish of 2019’s NBA finals, when the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors. Of course that Game 6, which aired in June, wasn’t up against the NFL.

NBC was first in ratings with a 2.7 rating/15 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 10.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. That rating and overall eyeballs tally was put up by the NFL pr-game show and the Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks game.

Also Read: All the 2020 Fall Premiere Week Shows That Added at Least 1 Million Viewers Via DVR

ABC was second in ratings with a 1.9/10 and third in viewers with 5.1 million. At 7, pregame show “NBA Countdown” scored a 1.4/8 and 4.4 million viewers. The game itself

CBS was third in ratings with a 1.7/9 and second in viewers with 8.8 million.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. Fox was fourth in viewers with 1.2 million and Telemundo was fifth with 1.130 million.

Univision was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.124 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 440,000.

More to come…

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

2020 NBA Finals - Game One

Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Miami Heat to Tie Boston Celtics for Most NBA Championships
snl saturday night live jim carrey joe biden is the fly on mike pence head

‘SNL’ Cold Open Reveals Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden Was the Fly on Mike Pence’s Head (Video)
30 Rockefeller Plaza, Home of NBC

‘SNL’ and Other NBC Shows to Air as Planned Despite Positive COVID Test at 30 Rock (Exclusive)
All the TV Shows That Were Canceled Due to COVID-19 (Photos)

All the TV Shows That Were Canceled Due to COVID-19 (Photos)
fall tv shows premiere week

All the 2020 Fall Premiere Week Shows That Added at Least 1 Million Viewers Via DVR

China Ends Year-Long NBA TV Boycott to Air Finals Game 5 on Friday
fall tv 2020

9 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Next’ to ‘Connecting…’ (Photos)
Connecting - Season 1

Ratings: NBC’s ‘Connecting…’ Debut Connects With Just 1.6 Million Viewers

‘West Wing’ Reunion Trailer: The Bartlett Administration Returns in HBO Max Special (Video)

How Amazon Quietly Grabbed Sports Rights to Attract Cord-Cutters
Bob's Burgers

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Sneak Peek: Linda and Mr. Fischoeder Like Bananas and They’re Going to Sing About It (Exclusive Video)