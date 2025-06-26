Lalo Schifrin, Oscar-Winning Composer Behind ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘Dirty Harry,’ Dies at 93

Lalo Schifrin, the legendary Argentinian composer behind the themes for “Mission Impossible” and “Starsky and Hutch” – along with feature film classics like “Dirty Harry” and “Cool Hand Luke” – has died, according to media reports. He was 93 years old.

The musical craftsman’s career spanned decades. He earned all six of his Academy Award nominations for Best Score in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s – for “Cool Hand Luke” (1968), “The Fox” (1969), “Voyage of the Damned” (1977), “The Amityville Horror (1980), “The Competition” (1981) and “The Sting II” (1984).

He finally earned an honorary Academy Award at the 2019 ceremony, becoming only the third composer to notch the honor.

Additionally, Schifflin won four Grammys and earned 19 nominations during his four decades-long career, several of which were for his work on the “Mission: Impossible” films.

The composer implemented a diverse range of musical genres into his film and TV scores, from jazz and rock to modern and complex orchestral writing techniques. He was born in Buenos Aires in 1932 to the concertmaster of the Buenos Aires Philharmonic. While studying piano at Colegio Nacional University in the city, he paid to smuggle American jazz records that were then forbidden by Juan Peron’s authoritarian regime. He then went on to study at the Paris Conservatory in the early 1950s, where he became a professional jazz pianist, composer and arranger.

His reputation as an innovative jazz composer took him to Hollywood to write for TV and films. Schifrin wrote the music for more than 40 TV-movies and miniseries in addition to scoring documentaries, concerts and major film productions.

The musician conducted orchestras across the world, including the London Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Israel Philharmonic, Mexico Philharmonic, Sydney Symphony Orchestra and the Lincoln Center Chamber Orchestra.

His last major work was a collaboration with fellow Argentinian composer Rod Schejtman: “Long Live Freedom.” The 35-minute symphony dedicated to their home country debuted April 5 at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires.

Schifrin is survived by wife Donna, three children and four grandchildren.

