Lana Condor to Star in Netflix Teen Ghost Comedy Series ‘Boo, Bitch’

“To All the Boys” star Lana Condor is set to star in “Boo, Bitch,” a Netflix limited series about a teen ghost, the streaming service said Friday.

Condor will also executive produce the comedy, which is created by Erin Ehrlich (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “King of the Hill”) and Lauren Iungerich (“On My Block,” “Awkward”).

Here’s the description for “Boo, Bitch,” which consists of eight 30-minute episodes: “Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning … she’s a motherf*%king ghost.”

Ehrlich and Iungerich created the series based on an original script optioned from newcomers Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak and will serve as showunners and executive producers. Additional executive producers include Condor, Jonathon Komack Martin (“Deadpool”), Blake Goza (“The Escort”) and Jamie Dooner (“On My Block”). Schauer and Soltysiak are co-creators and co-executive producers on the series.

Best known for her part as Lara Jean Covey in Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise, which launches its third and final film Feb. 12, Condor’s other notable credits include Syfy’s “Deadly Class,” as well as the movies “Alita: Battle Angel” and “X-Men: Apocalypse.” She is next set to star in HBO Max and Berlanti Productions’ film “Moonshot.”

Condor is repped by ICM and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Iungerich is repped by ICM. Erhlich is repped by UTA. Tim Schauer, Kuba Sotysiak, Jonathon Komack Martin and Blake Goza are repped by ICM in this deal.