Jerry Harris wants to know — Are you taking care of yourself?

The “Cheer” star, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and more familiar faces from Netflix’s most popular young adult movies and TV shows will be talking about how to keep your mental health in check during a global pandemic on a new, weekly Instagram Live show called “Wanna Talk About It?”

The series is the result of a partnership between Netflix and Instagram. Starting this Thursday, April 9, Netflix’s Instagram account (@netflix) will host the Live series every Thursday at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET through May 14.

Other stars to be featured include Joey King (“The Kissing Booth”), Ross Butler (“13 Reasons Why”), Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”), and Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”).

They’ll have conversations with mental health experts from organizations including National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Mental Health America, The Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, to discuss commonly asked questions during this uncertain time about the challenges young people face during the COVID-19 pandemic. Topics will include, “What helps if you’re having trouble sleeping?,” “How do you stay connected during social distancing?,” “How do we manage anxiety?,” and “What does self-care actually mean?”

The first live show on April 9, will feature Centineo and Dr. Ken Duckworth, Chief Medical Officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), chatting about self-care.

Watch the trailer above.