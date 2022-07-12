Lana Condor and Zoe Colletti have very different definitions of “fun” on set.

The pair co-star in the new Netflix series “Boo, Bitch,” which follows Condor’s Erika and Colletti’s Gia — two high school students who realize just as they’re about to graduate that they’ve barely even lived. Just as they’re making plans to seize their final days before graduation, Erika wakes up one morning as a ghost.

During a recent interview with TheWrap, the pair broke down some of their favorite scenes from their new teen comedy.

“My favorite scene was having to shove [Lana’s] face in mud,” Colletti told TheWrap, referring to a scene toward the end of the series where, after a shocking revelation, the two women physically fight each other in the mud. Laughing as she pointed to Condor, Colletti added: “She was miserable.”

“I hated every second of it,” Condor confirmed. “We had cut, and she was still playing in the mud, goofing around, and I was just so distraught.”

Boo, Bitch. (L to R) Zoe Margaret Colletti as Gia, Lana Condor as Erika in episode 106 of Boo, Bitch. Cr. Kevin Estrada/Netflix © 2022

For her pick, Condor chose a heartfelt, mud-free scene.

Earlier in the series, just after the young women decide to branch out more and have some fun, they show up at a classmate’s house party right on time (a major faux pas, obviously). Since they’re the first to arrive, they offer to help set everything up.

“That is a really great montage to see how close they are as friends,” she said. “Who gets to a party three hours early and then is decorating the party, even though it’s not theirs? I liked watching that, and I liked filming that, because it really establishes that they do everything together. They’re partners in life. And [you see] how quirky and weird their friendship is.”

All episodes of “Boo, Bitch” are now streaming on Netflix.