‘Lance’ Director on ‘Games’ Behind Interviewing Lance Armstrong After His Fall From Grace (Video)

Seven years after confessing to doping and being stripped of his seven Tour de France victories, Lance Armstrong is creeping back into the sports spotlight. That return gave documentarian Marina Zenovich a unique opportunity for a no-topics-barred interview for her new ESPN documentary “Lance.”
Zenovich spoke with TheWrap’s Steve Pond at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year about working on the project, which was offered to her by ESPN after Armstrong agreed to participate. She notes that it was a different situation than the past documentaries she has worked on, as she had her main subject ready to talk to her when she started rather than having to spend time convincing them to let her make a movie about them.
“I was interested in tackling this because I was told I could ask him anything,” Zenovich said. “I’m not really a journalist. I’m a documentary filmmaker. It’s not like I’m Barbara Walters where I’m going after someone, but I felt like I could and he was willing to kind of go there.”
Through the 2000s, Lance Armstrong became arguably the biggest inspirational story in American sports, recovering from advanced cancer to win an unprecedented seven consecutive Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005.
As only the second American to win the world’s most prestigious bike race, Armstrong propelled cycling to unprecedented popularity in the U.S., getting team sponsorships from the U.S. Postal Service and Discovery Channel while starting a fashion fad with the yellow Livestrong rubber bracelets that donated all proceeds to cancer research.
But even as Armstrong racked up the wins and the fame, accusations that he and his team cheated through blood doping surrounded him, particularly in the French press. Armstrong defended himself from the accusations through passionate speeches in public and vicious attacks against his accusers in private.
In addition to speaking with Armstrong about his career and downfall, Zenovich also spoke with his teammates, family, and accusers for the documentary. Their recollections of Armstrong paint a picture of a competitive, vindictive athlete whose tendency to taunt his competition to keep himself motivated also led him to insult and threaten those who tried to expose his wrongdoing.
“It was interesting to meet with people who had accepted his apology and people who feel he didn’t apologize enough,” Zenovich says. “It was a look at how people live with themselves, how they live with something that was done to them.”
The end finally came for Armstrong in 2012, thanks in good part to the testimony of former teammates like Floyd Landis, who was also stripped of his 2006 Tour de France title after getting caught doping. But even now, years after losing over $100 million in sponsorship deals and being banned from cycling for life, Zenovich didn’t seem to sense a great deal of remorse from him.
“He plays games,” she said. “He’s trying to control me a little bit, I’m trying to manipulate him a little bit. I think he was honest. He tells me, ‘Marina, I’m not going to lie to you,’ but everyone else tells me, ‘Oh, he’s going to lie to you.'”
“Lance” is currently airing on ESPN. Watch Zenovich’s thoughts on the film in the clip above.
Sundance Portraits From A to Z: Andy Samberg to Zazie Beetz (Exclusive Photos)
Glenn Close, "Four Good Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Mila Kunis, "Four Good Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Writer-director Rodrigo Garcia, "Four Good Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actress Toni Collette, "Dream Horse"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Euros Lyn, "Dream Horse"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Sienna Miller, "Wander Darkly"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Diego Luna, "Wander Darkly"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Ron Howard, "Rebuilding Paradise"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Alison Brie, "Horse Girl"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Jeff Baena, "Horse Girl"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Yeri Han, "Minari"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Writer-director Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Kelly Rowland, "Bad Hair"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Ashley Blaine Featherson, "Bad Hair"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
James Van Der Beek, "Bad Hair"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Yaani King Mondschein, "Bad Hair"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Elle Lorraine, "Bad Hair"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Justin Simien, "Bad Hair"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Subject (and former fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi) Hatice Cengiz, "The Dissident"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Bryan Fogel, "The Dissident"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Cristin Milioti, "Palm Springs"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, "Palm Springs"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Writer Andy Siara, "Palm Springs"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Joe Keery, "Spree"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
John DeLuca, "Spree"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
David Arquette, Sasheer Zamata, director Eugene Kotlyarenko, John DeLuca, and Joe Keery, " Spree"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Peter Macdissi, Paul Bettany, director Alan Ball and Sophia Lillis, "Uncle Frank"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Writer-director Alan Ball, "Uncle Frank"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Paul Bettany, "Uncle Frank"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actress Sophia Lillis, "Uncle Frank"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Peter Macdissi, "Uncle Frank"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Rachel Brosnahan, "Ironbark"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Dominic Cooke, actors Rachel Brosnahan and Merab Ninidze, "Ironbark"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Wilmer Valderrama, "Blast Beat"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Diane Guerrero, "Blast Beat"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Moises Arias, "Blast Beat"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actress Kali Uchis, "Blast Beat"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Daniel Dae Kim, "Blast Beat"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Mateo Arias, "Blast Beat"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Esteban Arango, "Blast Beat"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt, "The Fight"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
ACLU lawyer Brigitte Amiri, "The Fight"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Producers Kerry Washington and Eli Despres, filmmakers Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg, and lawyers Lee Gelernt and Brigitte Amiri, "The Fight"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Winston Duke, "Nine Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Bill Skarsgård, "Nine Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Zazie Beetz, "Nine Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Benedict Wong, "Nine Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Arianna Ortiz, "Nine Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
David Rysdahl, "Nine Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Writer-director Edson Oda, "Nine days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Sil Lai Abrams, Drew Dixon, and Sherri Hines, "On the Record"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Gloria Steinem, "The Glorias"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Julie Taymor, "The Glorias"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Harvey Guillén, "What We Do in the Shadows"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Christopher Abbott, "Possessor"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Brandon Cronenberg, "Possessor"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Agnes Gund, "Aggie"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Catherine Gund, "Aggie"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, "Farewell Amor"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Zainab Jah, "Farewell Amor"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Jayme Lawson, "Farewell Amor"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Musicians Charlotte Caffey, Jane Wiedlin, Gina Schock, TheWrap's Steve Pond, Belinda Carlisle and Kathy Valentine, "The Go Go's"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
The Go Go's and director Alison Ellwood
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor John Reynolds, "Save Yourselves"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Sunita Mani, "Save Yourselves"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, "Save Yourselves"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Alec Baldwin, "Beast Beast"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Jose Angeles, Will Madden, and Shirley Chen, "Beast Beast"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Bao Nguyen, "Be Water"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Producer Julie Nottingham, "Be Water"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Lana Wilson, "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Producers Christine O'Malley, Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers, "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Producer Jessica Hargrave and director-producer Ryan White, "Assassins"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actress Carey Mulligan and writer-director Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Maïmouna Doucouré and producer Zangro, "Cuties"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Charlie Shotwell, Jude Law, and Oona Roche, "The Nest"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actress Devin France, "Wendy"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Elisabeth Moss, "Shirley"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Michael Stuhlbarg, "Shirley"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Josephine Decker, "Shirley"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Logan Lerman, "Shirley"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Writer-Executive Producer Brian Lazarte, "McMillions"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Writer-Director James Lee Hernandez, "McMillions"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Julia Garner, "The Assistant"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Kitty Green, "The Assistant"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Marquise Vilson, director Sam Feder and Amy Scholder, "Disclosure"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Zeke Smith, Zackary Drucker and Jen Richards, "Disclosure"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Rebecca Hall, "The Night House"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director David Bruckner, "The Night House"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Stacy Martin, "The Night House"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Angel Manuel Soto, Caleeb Pinkett, Sherman Payne, and Will Catlett, "Charm City Kings"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Wagner Moura, "Sergio"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Brent Travers and Daniel Marc Dreifuss, "Sergio"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Greg Barker, "Sergio"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein, "The Nowhere Inn"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Pilou Asbæk, "Run Sweetheart Run"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Ella Balinska, "Run Sweetheart Run"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Pilou Asbæk, director Shana Feste and Ella Balinska, "Run Sweetheart Run"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Emily Mortimer, "Relic"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Patricia Vidal Delgado, "La Leyenda Negra"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actress Monica Betancourt, "La Leyenda Negra"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor-writer-director Viggo Mortensen, "Falling"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Lance Henriksen, "Falling"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Laurent Bouzereau and Natasha Gregson Wagner, "Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Producer Stacey Reiss, "Spaceship Earth"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Producer Mark Nelson, "Spaceship Earth"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Matt Wolf, "Spaceship Earth"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Subject Linda Leigh, "Spaceship Earth"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Marina Zenovich, "Lance"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Andrea Riseborough, "Possessor" and Luxor"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Karim Saleh, "Luxor"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Brenda Chapman, "Come Away"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Aubrey Plaza, "Black Bear"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
1 of 117
Sundance 2020: Stars like Glenn Close, Kerry Washington and Bill Skarsgard stop by TheWrap Studio presented by Heineken at the Pando Art Gallery