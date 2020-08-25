Landon Clifford, YouTube Star From ‘Cam&Fam,’ Dies at 19

Landon Clifford, the teen dad and husband from popular YouTube channel “Cam&Fam,” has died. He was 19.

After spending six days in a coma due to a brain injury, he died on Aug. 19, according to an Instagram post by his wife Camryn Clifford and a gofundme page for his memorial fund.

Also Read: Justin Townes Earle, Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 38

“August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be,” Clifford wrote in the post. “After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle. He was meant to die old with me. Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.”

The couple had two daughters together, 2-year-old Collette Briar Clifford and three-month-old Delilah rose who was born in May. The family’s YouTube channel has amassed 1.29 million subscribers by posting content about their experience raising children as teenagers.

The last video the couple uploaded showed Landon trying out a simulator that mimics the pain of childbirth. That was on June 19. No videos have been posted to the channel since.

On Sunday, Camryn posted a picture to her Instagram with four friends wearing black dresses and holding hands with the caption, “Today we celebrate his life.”