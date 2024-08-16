LAPD Arrests 4 People in Connection with Shooting Death of ‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor

Los Angeles police arrested four people in connection with the death of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor Thursday. According to a news release, the LAPD’s “Bureau Homicide conducted search warrants relating to the John Wactor case at several locations throughout Los Angeles. These search warrants resulted in four people being arrested and evidence recovered.”

The arrested, who are all between the ages 18-22, include Robert Barceleau of Huntington Park, Leonel Gutierrez of Los Angeles County, Sergio Estrada of Los Angeles County, and Frank Olano of Inglewood. Olano was booked on an arrest warrant for accessory, and Barceleau, Gutierrez, and Estrada were each booked on an arrest warrant for murder.

LAPD News: Update on a Central Division Homicide pic.twitter.com/aGCJa5exbD — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 15, 2024

The Los Angeles Times reported that the men may have ties to the Florencia 13 gang, which has been implicated in a series of catalytic converter thefts in the county. Wactor was shot and killed in May, after a group of men allegedly attempted to steal the catalytic converter from his car.

In a series of posts shared on Instagram in May, Wactor’s coworker Anita Joy explained that upon finishing up their shift at a bar, the two saw a group of men around Wactor’s car. “We cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed,” she wrote.

“We were no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace,” Joy continued. “Johnny was between me and the man who shot him — as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms.”

On Aug. 4 the LAPD released a community alert that included photos of three suspects in shooting and the vehicle they left in.