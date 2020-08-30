SWAT Called in After Reports of Shots Fired at SoCal Pro-Trump Caravan

LAPD SWAT teams have been called to Woodland Hills after shots were fired during a caravan rally in support of President Trump, according to police and local reports.

Three suspects have been barricaded in an apartment complex on Ventura Blvd., which has been shut down for hours by hundreds of Trump supporters who have driven through the San Fernando Valley to support the President. A woman who was not participating in the rally told police she heard gunfire and found one of her car’s tires had been punctured, possibly by a bullet fragment.

The incident follows a series of clashes between Trump supporters and critics nationwide, many of which have centered around protests against police brutality. Two people were fatally shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during ongoing unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was left paralyzed after being shot seven times in the back by a police officer. On Saturday, clashes between police protesters and far-right groups in Portland led to the death of one person.