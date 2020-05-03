Trump’s Daughter-in-Law Calls for Transparency Over Biden Sexual Assault Accusation, Twitter Users Chuckle at the Hypocrisy

“I would think if you were being accused of something and you were totally innocent, you would go to any length possible, Judge, to try and clear your name,” Lara Trump says

| May 3, 2020 @ 1:40 PM Last Updated: May 3, 2020 @ 1:50 PM
Jeanine Pirro Lara Trump

Fox News

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump roused considerable consternation on social media Sunday after she went all-in on demanding Democrats turn over documents to prove that accusations of sexual assault against Joe Biden were false.

“I would think if you were being accused of something and you were totally innocent, you would go to any length possible, Judge, to try and clear your name, including allowing people to open up files like that and make sure you’ve turned over every single leaf to prove your innocence and make sure people understood that these charges were false and that you did nothing wrong,” Eric Trump’s wife told Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro Saturday night.

Trump dragged Democrats for continuing to support the former vice president in his bid for commander-in-chief rather than taking the “believe all women” stance they maintained when Christine Blasey Ford claimed Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in college.

Also Read: Trump Dragged for Latest Anti-Media Rant: Sorry, There Are No 'Noble' Prizes for Journalism

Noting the irony in her request for total transparency — President Trump has refused to release his tax returns and dozens of women have accused of sexual misconduct — Twitter users piled on her for her hypocritical call to action.

“Thank you, @LaraLeaTrump. Calling for transparency is the right thing to do. I hope your courage to say this leads to @realDonaldTrump finally releasing his taxes after promising to do so FIVE YEARS AGO,” tweeted California congressman and former Democratic presidential candidate Eric Swalwell.

“BREAKING NEWS Lara Trump endorses call for @potus to provide DNA in the E. Jean Carroll case because ‘well I would think if you were being accused of something and you were totally innocent, you would go to any length possible to try to clear your name.'” CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart wrote.

Also Read: Journalism Professors Call on Networks to Stop Airing Trump Coronavirus Briefings Live

MSNBC legal contributor Katie Phang asked, “Will Lara Trump now get fired as Trump’s daughter-in-law?”

“If that’s the case @LaraLeaTrump, ask the President to release his taxes and testify before Congress about his phone call to Ukraine which he was accused of violating the constitution,” David Weissman requested.

While David Pakman put it simply, “Irony.”

Watch Lara Trump’s full interview by clicking here.

