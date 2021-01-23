Larry King Remembered as ‘TV Pioneer’ and ‘True Mensch’

Tributes poured in on Saturday for Larry King, the beloved suspender-wearing TV show host who interviewed everyone from world leaders to Hollywood stars to ordinary Americans over the course of a six-decade broadcast career.

King died Saturday at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized last month with COVID-19.

“We mourn the passing of our colleague Larry King,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement. “The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him. We are so proud of the 25 years he spent with CNN, where his newsmaker interviews truly put the network on the international stage.”

“Just heard the awful news about Larry King,” former late-night host Craig Ferguson tweeted. “He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word. So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles.” (The last is a reference to Don Rickles, the comedian and frequent King guest who died in 2017.)

Andrew Cuomo, a primetime host at CNN, where King hosted his interview show for 25 years, also offered his praise: “Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way.”

Piers Morgan, who replaced King on CNN, also offered his praise — despite King’s dismissal of his version of the show. “Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer.”

Newt Gingrich, who recalled that he occasionally guest-hosted for King, offered his praise and condolences: “Larry King was a legendary radio and tv pioneer. … Larry will be missed but he left fond memories.”

NBC News veteran Carl Quintanilla shared a memorable exchange with Jerry Seinfeld that revealed King’s legendary practice of not preparing for interviews in advance and noted that King “pioneered the live-interview environment we now take for granted — where you weren’t exactly sure the whole chat wouldn’t simply combust.”

See more tributes below.

Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word.

So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles. #RIPLarryKing — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) January 23, 2021

Larry King pioneered the live-interview environment we now take for granted — where you weren’t exactly sure the whole chat wouldn’t simply combust. That’s why the fumble with @JerrySeinfeld remains timeless. 🔥 “Larry King Live” (11/01/07)pic.twitter.com/SGcRfjZSMy — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way. New York sends condolences to his family and many friends. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a legendary radio and tv pioneer. I always loved doing his tv shows and occasionally he would ask me to guest host while he was on vacation. One with Jack Hanna and animals from the Columbus Zoo remains a favorite. Larry will be missed but he left fond memories. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 23, 2021

My friend Larry King has died. It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning. While he was easily caricatured, I’ve never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him. #RIPLarryKing 1) 25 years ago… pic.twitter.com/CrA6tleJDH — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 23, 2021

Three things I loved about Larry King: 1. He knew a crazy number of song lyrics. I was his “man on the floor” correspondent for the 2004 political conventions. Sometimes during the ad breaks he’d just start singing – novelty songs like Who Takes Care of the Caretaker’s Daughter? — Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) January 23, 2021

3. He called my mother on her birthday. — Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

Larry King was one of my favorite interviewers. Unlike many big name hosts, Larry mastered the art of making room for the guest. He always said, “I’m here every day. The guest is only here once. Let the audience focus on them.” I learned so much from him. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 23, 2021

Larry King… RIP 🐐 — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) January 23, 2021

Larry King RIP. You did so much for me. pic.twitter.com/ThjvL74O7P — Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) January 23, 2021

Sad to hear of Larry King's passing. God rest his soul.#LarryKing pic.twitter.com/2ru4uVlEQa — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) January 23, 2021