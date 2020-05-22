Larry King Signs $5 Million Deal to Host Celebrity Interview Podcast

Larry King is finally entering the podcast realm, with a new celebrity interview show called “The Millionth Question,” produced in partnership with Jeff Beacher’s 4Forty4 Media. King made the $5 million deal for an initial 11-episode run.

The podcast will launch in mid-June, according to Variety, which first reported the news Friday. King has been a prominent voice in news and cultural criticism throughout his five-decade career, but the former radio host has not previously hosted in a podcast.

“The Millionth Question” will be produced by King’s 21-year-old son, Chance King. Larry King said his son and Beacher convinced him to experiment with the medium, adding that he was excited to start the new show.

Also Read: LiveXLive Buys Podcast Network PodcastOne for $18 Million

“I jumped at the chance when Jeff and Chance approached me,” King said told Variety. King will host the show from his Los Angeles home for now, with Beacher providing support from 4Forty4’s Beverly Hills office — where Beacher is working to establish a fully-fledged podcast network distributing content every day of the week. Beacher is reportedly talking to advertisers and podcast distributors about the network’s offerings, which will also include podcasts “Thick Skin” by comedian Jeff Ross and a fitness show hosted by Beacher called “Weight Loss Journey.”

It remains unclear which podcast hosting apps and platforms “The Millionth Question” will debut on. Beacher told Variety, “it’s about getting the biggest distribution and getting the most ears listening to it… if that means putting it on Apple Podcasts and every single platform, we’ll do that.”

Beacher and representatives for Larry King did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.