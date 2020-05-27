Larry Kramer Remembered by Lin Manuel-Miranda, Janet Mock and More: ‘Passionate Voice’

AIDS activist and playwright died Wednesday

| May 27, 2020 @ 11:58 AM Last Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 12:01 PM

Getty

In the hours since news broke that “The Normal Heart” playwright and outspoken AIDS activist Larry Kramer  died Wednesday, tributes have begun to pour in from celebrities expressing admiration and sharing fond memories of how he touched their lives.

“Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life. Thank you, Larry Kramer,” wrote “Hamilton” star Lin Manuel-Miranda.

“Rest in power to an icon and true fighter until the very end. We thank you, Larry Kramer,” wrote TV host, writer, director, producer and transgender rights activist Janet Mock.

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former White House occupants Bill and Hillary Clinton, also had kind words to share about Kramer.

“Reading The Normal Heart as a kid changed my life and I was completely overwhelmed when I first met its author during its 2011 Broadway run. Devastated to learn of Larry Kramer’s passing and holding all his loved ones in my heart. Rest in power,” wrote the former first daughter.

Read these and more tweets below:

