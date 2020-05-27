In the hours since news broke that “The Normal Heart” playwright and outspoken AIDS activist Larry Kramer died Wednesday, tributes have begun to pour in from celebrities expressing admiration and sharing fond memories of how he touched their lives.

“Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life. Thank you, Larry Kramer,” wrote “Hamilton” star Lin Manuel-Miranda.

“Rest in power to an icon and true fighter until the very end. We thank you, Larry Kramer,” wrote TV host, writer, director, producer and transgender rights activist Janet Mock.

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former White House occupants Bill and Hillary Clinton, also had kind words to share about Kramer.

“Reading The Normal Heart as a kid changed my life and I was completely overwhelmed when I first met its author during its 2011 Broadway run. Devastated to learn of Larry Kramer’s passing and holding all his loved ones in my heart. Rest in power,” wrote the former first daughter.

I never met Larry Kramer but it feels like a close member of my family has died. Larry Kramer. A name that will always be synonymous with speaking out when it’s inconvenient, with righteous anger, with saving my community from extinction. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 27, 2020

Sad to hear of Larry Kramer’s passing. We shared the stage in Lance Black’s play, “8” which highlighted our fight for marriage equality. He was a fierce advocate for gay rights. He and his passionate voice will be missed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer valued every gay life at a time when so many gay men had been rendered incapable of valuing our own lives. He ordered us to love ourselves and each other and to fight for our lives. He was a hero. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) May 27, 2020

I want to share a story about a less recognized side of Larry Kramer. In the 1960s, he worked in the story department at Columbia Pictures. In 2006, I interviewed him for my first book, Pictures at a Revolution. I went to his apartment… — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 27, 2020

Thank you, Larry Kramer. pic.twitter.com/M3hA0cNrCU — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 27, 2020

Reading The Normal Heart as a kid changed my life and I was completely overwhelmed when I first met its author during its 2011 Broadway run. Devastated to learn of Larry Kramer’s passing and holding all his loved ones in my heart. Rest in power. https://t.co/R22u5rRCIq — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 27, 2020