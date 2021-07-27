Larry Kudlow Wants Trump Back on Twitter So He Can 'Appeal to the Entire Country to Get the Vaccination'

As the COVID-19 Delta variant wreaks havoc, encouraging Americans to get vaccinated continues to be an urgent issue and Fox Business Network's Larry Kudlow believes there's one man for the job: former President Donald Trump, assuming his Twitter and Facebook accounts become restored.

On Tuesday's installment of his show, "Kudlow," the former economic adviser to Trump spoke with guest Sarah Huckabee Sanders about the major role they feel Trump played in obtaining a quick, effective vaccine and what he could still be doing to help get people vaccinated.

“I think President Biden should go to President Trump and ask him to help," Kudlow said.

The Fox News contributor thinks that the former president has the reach and influence to get the job done.

“President Trump has been out there unambiguously, ‘Get the vaccine.’ And that’s gonna help solve this temporary, I hope, Delta strain." he continued. "Furthermore, Sarah, I think that these media tech companies like Twitter and Facebook should put his account back in operation so he can appeal to the entire country to get the vaccination, and literally the rest of the world because everybody focuses on him. Now’s the time to do it.”

Trump’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were suspended in January due to his role in inciting the the Capitol insurrection.

Sanders, who is vying for the Republican nomination to be governor of Arkansas, penned an op-ed this week encouraging the state's residents to get vaccinated. In it, she not only echoed Kudlow's sentiment that the Trump administration deserves more credit for the vaccine but proposed that by simply acknowledging this, President Biden could get more Americans to book those appointments.

“I think one of the things that frankly, President Biden and Vice President Harris can do to encourage people is, frankly, admit they were wrong when they cast doubt on Operation Warp Speed at the very beginning,” she wrote. “Give the president and his team and his administration credit for producing and helping carry through a safe and effective vaccine. I think that could make a big difference, and I’d love to see them take that step and encourage people across the country in that way. I think that’s one of the more fruitful things that could take place.”

Trump has, in fact, encouraged people to get vaccinated and has taken credit for its development and distribution. He received the vaccine in January, however, and that fact was not disclosed publicly until March. His Twitter ban is permanent and Facebook’s will last until 2023 at least.