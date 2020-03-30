LA’s Convention Center Is Being Converted Into a Federal Field Hospital

The field hospital will be run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

| March 30, 2020 @ 3:41 PM Last Updated: March 30, 2020 @ 3:53 PM
LA Convention Center

David McNew / Getty Images

Los Angeles is converting its convention center into a field hospital to help relieve the burden on the city’s hospitals, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Sunday.

The changes were underway this weekend when a group of 30 members of the National Guard helped convert the building — which has over 720,000 sq. ft. of exhibition space — into a working field hospital with medical supplies and cots. The hospital itself will be under the purview of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Garcetti said.

Though it’s not immediately clear yet how many cots will be located at the convention center, Garcetti shared photos of dozens of cots already set up inside the building. (A spokesperson for the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.)

Also Read: LA County Closes All Public Beaches, Trails and Piers Through April 19

As for staffing, Garcetti said that medical volunteers may be involved.

“We’re going to need your help, and I appreciate all the medical personnel who have stepped up, offering to volunteer, in whatever assignment we have, and we’re certainly going to be calling on some of you to help us at the convention center,” he said at his Sunday press conference.

In addition to the convention center, the USNS Mercy hospital ship — which arrived in L.A. last week — is also beginning to accept patients and has 1,000 hospital beds available. Meanwhile, L.A. residents are still under a “safer at home” order, alongside a statewide “stay at home” order, that prevents them from leaving their homes unless for essential activities.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar
  • Placido Domingo
  • Aaron Tveit Getty
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty
  • prince charles Getty
  • Jackson Browne Getty
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty
1 of 30

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue