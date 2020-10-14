‘LA’s Finest’ Canceled on Spectrum After 2 Seasons

Spectrum has canceled “LA’s Finest” after two seasons, TheWrap has confirmed. The show’s second season premiered last month.

A spinoff of the “Bad Boys” film series, “L.A.’s Finest” featured Gabrielle Union reprising her role as Syd Burnett from 2003’s “Bad Boys II.” Now an LAPD detective, Syd is paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba). Alba and Union are executive producers on the series alongside Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and pilot director Anton Cropper.

The show’s second season was originally scheduled to premiere in June, but Spectrum postponed that to September in response to the wave of protests that erupted nationwide in response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.

The first season of “L.A.’s Finest” is currently airing on Fox.

“LA’s Finest” was created by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, Sony Pictures TV, Jerry Bruckheimer TV and 2.0 Entertainment.

More to come…