‘Last Chance U': Coach Beam ‘Woke Up Pissing Fire’ in Trailer for Netflix Docuseries’ Final Football Season (Video)

Season 5 premieres later this month

| July 16, 2020 @ 8:14 AM Last Updated: July 16, 2020 @ 9:00 AM

The trailer for the fifth and final football-facing season Netflix’s “Last Chance U” is out, and Laney Junior College football coach John Beam did not come to play.

Beam has 40 years of experience, and it seems that everyone around him knows he means business when it comes to whipping the self-described “scrappy” team into shape.

“I think he woke up pissing fire,” one man says in the trailer, which you can watch above.

Also Read: Netflix in July: Here's Everything Coming and Going

Fans of previous seasons may also notice something new about this trailer — instead of the usual marching band theme song, this season features an Oakland street drummer.

While this is the last season of the popular docuseries that will focus on football, a spinoff series has already been ordered that will focus on a new sport — basketball.

Here is the official synopsis for Season 5, which premieres July 28:

“Netflix’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Last Chance U returns for Season 5 in a brand new setting to give viewers a raw, authentic look at the junior college football program at Laney College in the heart of Oakland, CA. After clinching the title of state and national champions in 2018, the Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove. Going into his eighth season and having built the program from the ground up, powerhouse head coach John Beam must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks. Season 5 brings intensity both on and off the field as players battle injuries, stress, and personal demons while finding much needed support in the community and taking pride in their scrappy mentality and motto ‘Laney Built.’

