Fox to Air ‘Great North’ Preview January 3, ‘Last Man Standing’ Final-Season Premiere Pushed an Hour

Fox is pushing the ninth and final season premiere of “Last Man Standing” by an hour on Sunday, Jan. 3 and airing a preview of new animated series “The Great North” in the Tim Allen sitcom’s previously designated time slot.

Starring Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte and Megan Mullally, “The Great North” will air at 8:30 p.m., following the series premiere of Mayim Bialik’s new comedy “Call Me Kat” at 8 p.m., which has an NFL doubleheader lead-in.

“Great North” will have its official series premiere on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 8:30 p.m.

The Season 9 premiere of “Last Man Standing” has been rescheduled for 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, after a new episode of “The Simpsons” at 9. Fox had set a fresh “Bless the Harts” to air in what is now “Last Man Standing’s” slot.

“Call Me Kat” and “Last Man Standing” move to their regular time slots at 9 and 9:30 p.m., respectively, on Thursday, Jan. 7.

From the “Bob’s Burgers” team, “The Great North” follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family. Single dad Beef (Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close — especially his only daughter, Judy (Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, Wolf (Forte); his fiancé, Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan); Judy’s middle brother, Ham (Paul Rust); and Judy’s 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother, Moon (Aparna Nancherla). While the children’s mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Mullally), and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

“The Great North,” which has already been renewed for a second season, was created, written and executive produced by “Bob’s Burgers” writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis (“Regular Show”). The Molyneux sisters serve as showrunners. “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard is also an executive producer.

The series is a 20th Television production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.