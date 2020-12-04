‘Last Man Standing': Tim Allen’s ‘Home Improvement’ Character Meets Tim Allen’s Mike Baxter (Video)

Tim Allen is giving fans a blast from the past on the upcoming ninth and final season of Fox’s “Last Man Standing” when he reprises his iconic “Home Improvement” role, Tim Taylor, while also playing Mike Baxter.

Yes, this is really happening. If you don’t believe us, checking out the promo above that shows Allen and Allen.

Season 9 of “Last Man Standing” will premiere Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:30/7:30c on Fox. The show will make its time-period premiere at 9:30/10:30c on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Along with Allen as Mike Baxter, “Last Man Standing” stars Nancy Travis as Vanessa Baxter, Amanda Fuller as Kristin Baxter, Christoph Sanders as Kyle Anderson, Molly McCook as Mandy Baxter-Anderson, Jordan Masterson as Ryan Vogelson, Jonathan Adams as Chuck Larabee, and Krista Marie Yu as Jen.

Fox picked up the “Last Man Standing” for a seventh season in 2018 after it was dropped by ABC following a six-season run. Allen was irked by ABC’s decision to cancel the series despite its solid performance on Friday nights.

In October, Fox announced “Last Man Standing” will now get a proper series finale, coming to an end with Season 9.

Here’s the description for the Season 9 premiere episode, titled “Time Flies”:

A series of time jumps finds Mike & Vanessa with two new grandchildren as well as Mandy and Kyle living with them. Mike, accidentally/on purpose gets involved when Vanessa and Mandy clash over Vanessa’s “helpfulness.” Meanwhile at Outdoor Man, Chuck desperately hopes its last call on Ed’s mixology happy hour in “Time Flies.”

And here’s the description for the Jan. 7 installment, titled “Dual Time,” which will feature Allen’s “Home Improvement” cameo:

The Baxters see double when Vanessa hires a home improvement repairman who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike, who is struggling with an idea for his Outdoor Man 10th Anniversary vlog. Kristin and Mandy discover a secret about Ryan and Kyle’s favorite comic-book author in “Dual Time.”