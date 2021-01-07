Tim Allen will be pulling double duty on Thursday’s episode of the ninth and final season of “Last Man Standing,” playing both the Fox comedy’s lead character, Mike Baxter, and reprising his iconic role of Tim Taylor from ABC’s “Home Improvement.” And TheWrap has the exclusive sneak peek at the first meeting between Allen’s two alter egos.

In the clip above, you’ll see Mike come face to face with the Tool Man, as the two realize how “bizarre” and “freaky” it is that they look so alike. Well… Mike says they look exactly alike, except Tim’s hair “is a little grayer,” while Tim agrees the resemblance is strong, but Mike needs to dye his hair. Yeah, they aren’t exactly hitting it off right away — but Vanessa gets the biggest kick out of their identical appearances.

When she leaves the boys alone, Tim begins to explain why he, a Detroit native, is over in Colorado — and why he’s picking up a handyman gig at the Baxters’ home. He tells Tim he heard about his lookalike, and when he was out west checking on one of the franchises for Binford Tools — the company that sponsored his “Tool Time” show, where he’s since moved up to a corporate gig — he just had to come meet the “Outdoor Man” vlogger.

“Well you’re lucky, because I don’t hire many handymen. I’m pretty good with tools myself,” Mike says.

“And yet here I am,” Tim jokes. “I was pretty famous myself — I had this TV show for eight years called ‘Tool Time.”

“And yet here you are,” Mike quips.

When Tim goes on to do his “Tool Man” voice, Mike calls it “annoying.” It’s possible these two won’t get along after all.

Here’s the description for tonight’s episode, titled “Dual Time,” courtesy of Fox: “The Baxters see double when Vanessa hires a home improvement repairman who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike. Meanwhile, Kyle and Ryan defend their favorite comic book writer to Mandy and Kristen, and Mike struggles with an idea for his Outdoor Man 10th Anniversary vlog.”

“Last Man Standing” airs Thursday, Jan. 7 at 9:30/8:30c on Fox.