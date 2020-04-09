‘Last Man Standing': Jay Leno’s Joe Is Pissed Over an Article About the Guys’ Car Restoration Biz (Exclusive Video)

It might have helped if Motor Masters had spelled his name right

| April 9, 2020 @ 9:00 AM

It looks like the guys’ hard work on their new car restoration business is finally paying off come Thursday’s episode of “Last Man Standing.” Well, for Mike (Tim Allen) and Chuck (Jonathan Adams) it is, but Joe (Jay Leno) thinks he’s getting the shaft when an article about their new venture barely mentions him.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of “Last Man Standing,” which you can view above, Mike and Chuck are reading over a story posted on the Motor Masters website about the boys’ business fixing up old vehicles and feeling pretty good about how they are referred to.

But then Joe comes storming in to let them know he’s not thrilled with the picture the story paints of him and how little he’s contributed to the business.

“Yeah, you guys did. See how many mentions each of us got? Chuck Larabee – 18, Mike Baxter -15, Joe Leonard – 2. No, I’m sorry, one. Joe Leopard got the other one!”

OK, maybe the misspelling isn’t great, but Chuck and Mike try to turn that into a positive, fun new nickname.

No, Joe doesn’t like that either and he storms off with a handful of donuts to make that point very clear.

Here’s the official description for the episode, titled “Garage Band”:

A car restoration article throws Mike, Chuck, and Ed into the spotlight while leaving Joe feeling unappreciated. Meanwhile, Ryan overacts after taking Kyle’s psych test.

Along with Allen, Adams and Leno, “Last Man Standing” stars Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, Vanessa; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, Kristin; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, Mandy; Christoph Sanders as Mike’s charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy’s husband, Kyle Anderson; Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, Ryan Vogelson; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, Ed Alzate; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa’s live-in foreign exchange studen, Jen.

“Last Man Standing” airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Fox.

