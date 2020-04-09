It looks like the guys’ hard work on their new car restoration business is finally paying off come Thursday’s episode of “Last Man Standing.” Well, for Mike (Tim Allen) and Chuck (Jonathan Adams) it is, but Joe (Jay Leno) thinks he’s getting the shaft when an article about their new venture barely mentions him.
In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of “Last Man Standing,” which you can view above, Mike and Chuck are reading over a story posted on the Motor Masters website about the boys’ business fixing up old vehicles and feeling pretty good about how they are referred to.
But then Joe comes storming in to let them know he’s not thrilled with the picture the story paints of him and how little he’s contributed to the business.
Here’s the official description for the episode, titled “Garage Band”:
A car restoration article throws Mike, Chuck, and Ed into the spotlight while leaving Joe feeling unappreciated. Meanwhile, Ryan overacts after taking Kyle’s psych test.
Along with Allen, Adams and Leno, “Last Man Standing” stars Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, Vanessa; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, Kristin; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, Mandy; Christoph Sanders as Mike’s charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy’s husband, Kyle Anderson; Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, Ryan Vogelson; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, Ed Alzate; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa’s live-in foreign exchange studen, Jen.
“Last Man Standing” airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Fox.
15 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Rank: 14 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank: 13 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 12 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 11 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
NBC
Rank: 10 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
ABC
Rank: 9 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Fox
Rank: 8 Show: "Council of Dads" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 3.9 million
NBC
Rank: 7 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
NBC
Rank: 6 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
Rank: 5 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank: 3 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 2 Show: "Broke" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.05 million
CBS
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.1 million
CBS
