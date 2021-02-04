‘Last Man Standing': Mike Begs Joe to Buy the Jeep ‘That Kicked Hitler’s Ass’ (Exclusive Video)

Jay Leno’s fan-favorite “Last Man Standing” character, Joe, receives an interesting proposition from his boss, Mike Baxter (Tim Allen), on Thursday’s episode of the Fox sitcom. But Joe isn’t so sure he wants to buy what Mike is selling. Well, technically he’s not so sure he wants to buy the car that some other guy is selling, even though Mike desperately wants him to.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from this week’s “Last Man Standing,” Mike calls Joe into his office and says he wants to take him to lunch. Joe immediately knows something is up, seeing as the two have never had lunch together because Mike “hates” watching Joe chew.

Fine, Mike confesses the real reason: “I want you to buy the dead man’s Jeep.”

Also Read: 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered - So Far (Updating)

Joe immediately wonders why, to which Mike replies, “Because you have the money, you have the space to keep it after we finish restoring it and, since we’re restoring it here, we won’t have time to eat together.”

Yeah, Joe says he’s not flush with cash, quipping that his boss is a “cheap bastard.” But Mike, who almost lets that jab slide, reminds Joe he’s recently received an inheritance from his mother.

“That’s my mom’s money and I don’t feel right spending it on me, OK?” Joe says.

Also Read: 9 New Winter Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Call Me Kat' to 'Call Your Mother' (Photos)

“You love cars and this is a vehicle that kicked Hitler’s ass!” Mike counters, begging Joe to go through with it by telling him his mom is probably looking down on him and hoping “good boy” Joe will buy the Jeep.

“Actually, she used to call me Joey Bear,” Joe tells Mike, who finds that about as adorable as you expect he would.

Here’s the description for Thursday’s episode of the final season of “Last Man Standing,” titled “A Fool And His Money”: Mike regrets convincing Joe to use his inheritance money to buy a classic Jeep when he realizes how he intends to restore it. Meanwhile, Mandy and Kyle worry that Kristin and Ryan are teaching Sarah bad language.

“Last Man Standing” airs Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c on Fox.