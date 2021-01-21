Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) has a huge surprise for his missus Vanessa (Nancy Travis) on Thursday’s “Last Man Standing” — too bad their daughter, Mandy (Molly McCook), accidentally spoiled it before he could pull it off. But it turns out none of that matters to Vanessa, because the news is just too good for the premature reveal to get her down.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of the Fox sitcom, which you can view above, Mike is trying to hide the fact that Jen (Krista Marie Yu) is coming home for a visit. He’s had to hide Vanessa’s keys to keep her from leaving the house before Jen arrives, and while she’s looking for them, Kyle (Christoph Sanders) comes downstairs and announces, “Hey Mr. B, I finished cleaning upstairs for Je—sus. I do everything for Jesus.”

Trying to add to Kyle’s coverup, Mike says, “Good. God is great, all the time.”

But Vanessa ain’t buying it, asking, “All right, what’s the secret?”

Kyle and Mike are tightlipped, but Mandy comes running down the stairs and blows the whole thing by asking, “Hey, is Jen here yet?”

“It was supposed to be a surprise!” Mike yells, but Vanessa is far too excited to care.

Then he reveals that it’s not just a “visit.” “Actually, the way you missed her, a visit wouldn’t be enough, so Jen is coming here for a year,” Mike tells Vanessa.

Oh, and then Mike finally gives his wife her keys.

Here’s the official description for Thursday’s episode of “Last Man Standing,” titled “Jen Again”: “Mike surprises Vanessa with a visit from Jen that might last longer than she expected. Meanwhile, Ryan asks Chuck for advice to impress his new corporate boss on the golf course.”

“Last Man Standing” airs Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c on Fox.