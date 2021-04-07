We’ve got good news and bad news for “Last Man Standing” fans: Kaitlyn Dever’s Eve returns home on Thursday’s episode of the show’s final season, but she has to be back on the Air Force base pretty much right away.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from the Fox sitcom’s new half hour, which you can view above, Vanessa (Nancy Travis) reveals both pieces of news to Mike (Tim Allen), who is not happy.

“What? You know what, we could just write the Air Force a note like we did when she was in high school,” Mike says.

Vanessa agrees that it is truly unfair. “We haven’t seen her since forever. First it was going to be five days, and then it was four, and now we’ve lost one of those.”

“Well, I guess we’re going to do more with less. And by that I mean more of my stuff and less with yours,” Mike teases.

Vanessa, ignoring Mike, says she just wants to hold her youngest daughter. “I’ve done the math and she owes me 235 hugs and four ‘I love you’s.’ Because, you know, she gives those less often.”

Then she tells Mike he can’t just hog Eve; she needs to spend time with everyone, including her two little nieces. But once Eve finally arrives, all bets are off. It’s every parent for themselves, as Vanessa and Mike both race up to squeeze their daughter as soon as she comes through the door.

“Ah, this is gonna be a long weekend, isn’t it?” Eve says as her parents hug her tighter, pulling her back and forth in a tug-of-war motion.

“Yeah, by the time you’re done, you’re going to be a panini,” Mike says.

Here’s the official description for Thursday’s episode of the final season of “Last Man Standing,” which is titled “The Two Nieces of Eve” and features guest star Dever: “Eve comes home for a visit and struggles to connect with her nieces. Meanwhile, Kyle turns to Ed when he worries he isn’t dynamic enough in his preaching.”

“Last Man Standing” airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Fox.