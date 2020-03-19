‘Last Man Standing': Mike Tries to Make Jen Give Up Her Family’s Secret Recipe So He Can Win the Chili Cook-Off (Exclusive Video)

But she’s not willing to part with the 200-year-old instructions for smoked pork so easily

| March 19, 2020 @ 11:47 AM

Things are gonna get heated on Thursday’s “Last Man Standing,” when Mike (Tim Allen) has to go to Jen (Krista Marie Yu) and try to make her give up a secret family recipe so that he can win the Outdoorman’s Annual Chili Cook-Off. But Jen, being the smart cookie she is, is not willing to part with her ancestors’ 200-year-old instructions for making smoked pork so easily.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, titled “Chili Chili Bang Bang,” Mike and Jen go back and forth over what he must offer her in exchange for her family’s secret recipe, something he thinks will help him come out victorious in this year’s cook-off, given its Asian theme.

“Maybe we could come up with a mutually beneficial transaction. A little quid pro rou, if you will,” Jen says, sporting a smug look on her face as she puts her feet up on the dining room table. “Rou is Chinese for meat,” she adds, explaining the pun for Mike.

He responds, sternly: “I wonder what Chinese is for, ‘Get your feet off the damn table.'”

OK, here’s the deal, Jen wants to use the DVR to record the National Spelling Bee all week, but Mike isn’t willing to part with his 20 hours of “Matlock” reruns, so they’re at an impasse.

“Well, good luck in your tournament of meat or whatever,” Jen says, walking away.

Ugh, fine, he’ll delete his “Matlock” episodes. “Goodbye Matlock, nobody looked better in a seersucker, powder blue suit than you,” Mike says, sadly.

Watch the clip above.

Here’s the official description for tonight’s episode:

Mike and Chuck compete in Outdoorman’s Annual Chili Cook-Off. Meanwhile, Ryan and Kyle take the place of Kristin and Mandy at Vanessa’s weekly mother/daughter luncheon.

“Last Man Standing” airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Fox.

