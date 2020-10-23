‘Last Man Standing’ Final-Season First Look: Vanessa Does Not Approve of Mike’s Sorry Excuse for a Mask (Exclusive Video)

“Last Man Standing” is coming to an end (again) with its upcoming ninth season, and TheWrap has an exclusive first look at the Fox (and former ABC) sitcom’s final batch of episodes. Three first looks, actually.

In the first clip, which you can view above, Vanessa (Nancy Travis) tells Mike (Tim Allen) that the umpire mask he’s wearing doesn’t actually count as a mask in way he wants it to during a pandemic.

There are two more promos for you to check out below, one that makes a not so subtle hint about trying to boost ratings by announcing you’re going into your final season — of playing football for the NFL — and one where Mike declares himself the “Snack Master General.”

The ninth and final season of “Last Man Standing” will debut in January on Fox, along with the network’s new comedy “Call Me Kat,” starring Mayim Bialik, Leslie Jordan, Swoosie Kurtz, with Jim Parsons executive producing. Premiere dates for the comedies have not yet been set.

Earlier this month, Fox announced “Last Man Standing” will now get a proper series finale, coming to an end with Season 9.

Fox picked up the sitcom after it was dropped by ABC following a six-season run. Allen was irked by ABC’s decision to cancel the series despite its solid performance on Friday nights.

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of ‘Last Man Standing,'” Allen said in a statement accompanying Fox’s final-season announcement. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

Along with Allen and Travis, “Last Man Standing” stars Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams and Krista Marie Yu.